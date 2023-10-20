 Skip to content

Royale King update for 20 October 2023

Update Alpha 0.0.0.8 - Realese

Share · View all patches · Build 12491747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello to everybody,

this is a public release with Alpha version 0.0.0.8.

The game has 8 Map.

When Map 1 is easy and when a higher number means more difficulty.
Be the only one on the map and win!

There are Coins and Teleport on the map.

Coins are given by Scóre. The Scóre is then used to place the players in the statistics.
There will be 10 people who have the highest score, I will make sure to be included in the TOP 10 Players.

Coins will allow you to purchase perks and in-game items in the future.

Teleport - Last chance to save and get to Start - start over.

The plan is to add new maps - levels
Game mods
Customization of T-shirts and characters
Character skins and more

I wish you fun
FussyCraft

Changed files in this update

