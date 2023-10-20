Update: respawn after death and fairness

Hey, everyone!

In this update i've tried to make less painfull (while still challenging) respawning after death.

While with the previous update i've increased the probability to recover equipment from the previous volunteer body, this time i've changed the spawn location of the body: they were spawning in the same room they died, but this means that, due to the layout diversification each time, could have been at the opposite side of the level (or straight in a boss room), that actually jeopardize the very purpose of recovering equipment.

Now you still have to explore and find the body, but it will be more closer to the initial rooms, rather than in some remote location.

Obviously, I'm trying to keep the game very challenging... just more fair :)

Other than that, these are the other changes:

The probability of finding equipment now scales with the difficulty level (higher on easy, lower on NIGHTMARE)

Easy difficulty is now a little easier (less damage taken, more damage given)

Nailguns are more powerful

Devices prices have been tweaked (a little less expensive)

Let me know how it goes!