Hello Commanders!

I am still deeply humbled by your support, and invaluable feedback you’ve given. It’s been a thrilling journey since our last announcement and we have made significant strides towards delivering on the promises laid out. I’m excited to unveil the patch notes for Update #1, a milestone we have named The Command Update. Let’s explore the changes and enhancements that this update brings.

NEW

Tactical Pause: The PAUSE key now starts tactical pause mode, where you can issue orders while the game is frozen. Hit PAUSE again to resume.

Tactical UI improvements

Overall visual improvements: The UI in battles has been improved to take up less space, reduce visual clutter and improve readability.

Ships of the same loadout are stacked onto a single button. Double click the stack, or the arrow on the stack, to expand. Carrier manager: A new SELECT ALL button selects all fighters for the current carrier selection. If you have multiple carriers selected the SELECT ALL button will select all the launched fighters for every selected carrier.



Keep what you capture: Any non-station ships you capture during a battle can now be retained after the battle instead of being scrapped.

Scrappage Display Improvements

During battle, scrappage counts can now be seen directly on the build buttons.

If you have less ships than you started with, this is now also displayed as a green number on the relevant build buttons.

If you have more ships than you started with, this is displayed as an amber number on the relevant build buttons.

Tactical Overlay Toggle: The green icon overlay during a battle can now be toggled with the O key.

Tactical Overlay Colors: Allied non-player ships are now colored cyan in the tactical overlay to distinguish them from player controlled ships.

Graphics Options

Motion blur toggle

Bloom toggle

Starmap Scrolling: The strategic starmap can now be scrolled with the in-game camera controls - WASD and the cursor keys by default.

Rebalance to make frigates more viable, and slow down fights a little:

Some ships have been made slightly tougher, more notably frigates and the UEN cruiser-class ships, by around 10%, except the Ocelot which has had its hull strength doubled.

Light and medium plasma turrets are now much tougher, by around 350%. Much less chance of getting your Knight's turret blown off, but still relatively easy to destroy with fighters or sustained fire.

Plasma projectiles fired by the light and medium plasma turrets do about 70% of the damage they did previously, generally increasing time-to-kill across most engagements

Laser damage modifiers have been reduced by around 9%.

Save files are now compressed, so they take up approximately 5% of the disk space they did before.

Middle mouse button changes: The middle mouse button is no longer required - a key bind has been added for moving the camera vertically ([). This is now displayed in the tutorial.

FIXED

Fighter loadouts resetting on stations and ships after restarting a mission.

In battle, stations are sometimes repositioned when loading a saved game.

On the starmap, player fleet icons may appear at some locations where there are no player fleets. The fix prevents the issue occurring in future, but icons may remain in existing games.

One ship lagging behind when an order is issued.

Custom loadout not displayed correctly during ship building.

Deleting a loadout does not refresh the loadout editor.

Jumping ships out of battle and then back in could cause unexpected behavior.

Transposed dialogue on the "Spare Parts" mission.

General ordering system improvements - the queuing system has been completely rewritten to eliminate a number of persistent smaller bugs.

NOTES FOR EXISTING SAVED GAMES

The balance changes may mean that some of your ships may now show as slightly damaged, due to the maximum hull value being increased. The ships themselves have not taken any damage, and this will clear the next time the ships are repaired.

The rewrite for the ordering system means that for any in-battle saved games in-progress orders will need to be re-issued.

As always, I am excited to see what suggestions come out of these updates, and will use them to continue to improve the plan and direction of Dust Fleet.

That’s all for now, Commander - see you in space!