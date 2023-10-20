Fixes and Optimizations



Fixed bug in bounty counting Reincarnation retains the skill group from before and they will be automatically activated when the corresponding skill is learned after reincarnation Enemy's HP bar will no longer appear black Field heroes will gain a powerful buff when resurrected Fixed the bug that the old version file was unable to obtain the new version bloodline and manual list Fixed the bug that there were empty slots in the shop but the goods couldn't be listed. Fixed the bug that adventurer weapon enhancement cannot be refreshed during quarter changes Fixed the bug that the product became 0 and could not be automatically listed after being produced again Fixed the bug that the portal was opened by default Fixed the bug that adventurers were stuck at the entrance of the exploration building

We will update the next small version after cleaning up the BUG in this small version, including: automatic reward, BOSS map, reincarnation inheritance skills, quick cleaning warehouse and other functions, please wait patiently.

(If you frequently add new features while changing the BUG, it will greatly increase the time to change the BUG, please understand)

