Closed Beta Update 0.2-15

Here is the change log for version Closed Beta 0.2-15:
-
Added camera focus for various NPCs.
-
Corrected skill upgrade canvas display error.
-
Fixed portal indicators for Red Rock on the map.
-
Adjusted collider box in the intro to the correct layer.
-
Added boss health canvas to the final boss in Red Rock.
-
Revised camera trigger in Red Rock.
-
Reworked head collision trigger in Railroad.
-
Fixed background wall flickering in White Forest.
-
Activated Three Brothers Quest treasure chest only after the conversation.
-
Fixed warpstone bug at the beginning of Sand Falls.
Changed files in this update