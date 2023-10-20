 Skip to content

Leif's Adventure: Netherworld Hero Playtest update for 20 October 2023

Closed Beta Update 0.2-15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is the change log for version Closed Beta 0.2-15:

  • Added camera focus for various NPCs.

  • Corrected skill upgrade canvas display error.

  • Fixed portal indicators for Red Rock on the map.

  • Adjusted collider box in the intro to the correct layer.

  • Added boss health canvas to the final boss in Red Rock.

  • Revised camera trigger in Red Rock.

  • Reworked head collision trigger in Railroad.

  • Fixed background wall flickering in White Forest.

  • Activated Three Brothers Quest treasure chest only after the conversation.

  • Fixed warpstone bug at the beginning of Sand Falls.

