Hotfix Patch Notes

Hey Everyone,

Thank you all for your early support of Inescapable and for your patience. Late last night we began receiving reports of an issue that would cause users to get stuck (or return to) an earlier trivia-style game later in the game, breaking the game flow.

We have now resolved this issue for all platforms. This fix is currently deploying on Steam and will soon deploy on consoles.

For some players, this may require that you load a previous save game (if you have saved during the "broken" part). Start-of-day saves are a good candidate for this, and the affected days should be Day 26 and Day 57.

Once again, we'd like to thank you for your patience and for playing Inescapable!

- The Inescapable Team