[Major Update] October 20, 2023

[What's New]

1.Opened a new play mode - Defense Play:

--Come to an unknown planet and guard her before your fellow scientists succeed in deciphering the star core! Repel the incoming strong enemies!

2.New skill system

--Ignite the poisoned area with flame damage, which can trigger an explosion!

--The explosion of the poisoned area will leave a smoke screen, then use Hurricane Blast to attack the smoke screen, which will form a flame storm again!

3. Added a new boss at the bottom of the level--Dr. Sharon!

--When you stick to the last wave, a huge boss will appear, protect your companions and overcome the difficulties together!

Optimization

Optimized the performance of a large number of skills

2.Optimized store display effect

3.Iterated the store function, now you can gain experience by killing monsters and buy skill cards in the store every time you upgrade.

4.Optimized HUD performance Optimized menu interaction performance

6.Survival mode is not open yet, please look forward to it!