B.R.A.I.N. Update 1.5 - Out Now!

Another round of thanks goes out to the Void Crew community!

What’s new? Here’s a small recap of what’s new:

B.R.A.I.N.sssss...

A turret controlled by a Bio-Robotic Automation Interfacing Neurosystem - or just B.R.A.I.N. for short – the ultimate tool to assist smaller crews or the solo intrepid METEM explorer on their epic space journeys.

Due to the experimental nature of the B.R.A.I.N.s, they're only available in the new frigate Loadout: The Lone Sentry, packed with two obedient B.R.A.I.N.s* controlling a Benediction Mk II each. With its advanced laser targeting capabilities, B.R.A.I.N. stands as your steadfast and efficient ally whenever duty calls. Experience the unwavering morale support of the one (or two) and only crewmate who never falters **, and let the prowess of Neuro-Computational Blackbox Algorithmic Advanced Automation handle the tasks (at the cost of most of your ship's power) while you focus on your urgent onboard responsibilities.

Or just sit in the pilot seat and **Target Lock***** any hostiles you want exterminated.

Due to the limitations of delicate biomass, the current B.R.A.I.N. availability is limited to the “Lone Sentry” loadout.

Caution: While B.R.A.I.N. is exceptionally dependable, it is not intended to replace an actual crewmate, even if it does have a reputation for being a tad more reliable.

Yes, that is new as well… keep reading...

Pilot Target Locking, Aim Assist & Scanning

A Pilot must keep their cool in the heat of battle, guiding their trigger happy gunners (be it brains or B.R.A.I.N.s) to take out sneaky Hollow Summoners, prioritizing that Prism Shield Node, or track those near-invisible Hollow Stealth Fighters.

We are not saying that your pro gunners would need any help hitting their targets, of course, buuuut we should mention crewmates gain Aim Assist on enemies that are Target Locked! As you can figure, yes, this makes the role of pilot even more important for great collaboration.

However, Target Locks requires the target to be scanned. Scanning an object require either the players getting within a certain distance (depending on the object signature), or, a Pilot can target scan a specific objects within a few clicks! (Very useful for revealing unscanned loot...)

Cruise Mode

Do you sometime feel you need to do everything yourself? Like charging the Void Drive while fleeing regrouping? Worry not! Right next to the Helm's power switch you'll notice the Cruise Mode switch (default shortcut key: Z) which will keep the ship going in whatever direction you want!

Various safety precautions ensure Cruise Mode will not maroon you, unlike the (un)intentional actions of your crew.

Added force respawn in the ESC menu in case you get stuck in geometry (60s cooldown) [Early Access only]

Ship (and everything on it) is automatically converted to alloys at the end of a run

Performance pass - Post processing and art asset optimizations

Ice Storms re-balanced to have high and low intensity

Ship loadout selection gets saved between quests and sessions (Rookie Destroyer fallback)

Adjusted trims on the Destroyer and removed an unfixable defect

Made Hollow Reclaimer faster and more dangerous

Added a setting to untrap the cursor

UI - Apllied new design to keybinds for Hints and Interaction info (bottom of screen)

UI - Visual adjustment to weapon buffs and debuffs

UI - Being seated in a chair is shown to other players

Fixed a bug causing ammo crates not to be inserted in some sockets (Litany Minigun)

Fixed an issue with the bullet crates getting replenished

Fixed a bug causing players not to be able to join a game using the Steam "join game" button

Fixed the major breaches transforming into minor breaches at some occasions, which fixed a couple of issues

Fixed the carryables not losing their rarity glow while inside the ship

Fixed Asteroid Rain spawning all asteroids in one spot and one-shotting the ship

Fixed “Recycle” button on the Fabricator being unresponsive and having no feedback

Fixed a double ping issue

Fixed ping menu localization

Fixed an issue with shield module display

Fixed issue with missing collider on Reclaimer

Fixed an issue with carryables getting stuck in shelves

Fixed shelves on Destroyer

Fixed Frigate shield to be more aligned with the hull

Fixed a Loadout Terminal scrolling issue

Fixed camera to work better with head bobbing turned off

Fixed the ping wheel appearing during loading screen

Fixed a Collector audio issue (double sounds)

Fixed black screen when dynamic joining during sector transition

Fixed for controls become unresponsive if text chat is used while EVA

Please help us make this the best game possible by giving us feedback and report issues on our discord! We might be a small studio, but we have huge ambitions of making Void Crew the best co-op space game out there!

