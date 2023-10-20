 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saleblazers update for 20 October 2023

Hotfix 0.10172

Share · View all patches · Build 12491291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small hotfix, primarily targeting a bug where clients could not load into the game if they were near Barry's Bazaar on that save file.

➡️ Changes

  • Updated layout of crafting UI to be more streamlined (still WIP)
  • Backpack accessories now drop their contents when destroyed
  • Increased damage of Battleworn Katana and Iron Katana
  • Reduced durability of Battleworn Katana
  • Increased durability of Iron Katana
  • Added more totems, runes, and ziplines to the Canyon, Karrax's Arena, Central Shepherd Ruins, and Apex Forest
  • Clarity changes to Mayor Yori and Aiden quests
  • Readjusted loot tables for ammo crates to only drop ammo
  • Attack cancel wait time significantly reduced for medium box weapon combo (cash registers)
  • Attack speed significantly increased for large box weapon combo (tables)

🏪 Shopkeeping Changes

  • AI will switch to a higher resolution nav mesh once they enter the shop plot, to allow employees and enemies to better navigate your shop
  • Fixed some cases of starting shop items not being detected
  • Gathering employees now path to plot entrance to better guarantee they will successfully gather
  • Items that fall out of containers will now be thrown upwards to make it easier to pick items up

🛠️ General Fixes

  • Fixed issue where clients couldn't load in to a save file if they loaded near Barry's Bazaar
  • Fixed edge case disconnect case that would occur when spamming ziplines
  • Aiden and Cassandra should no longer drop hair
  • Fixed two backpacks being pink
  • Save files should no longer be saved when there is an exception
  • Players are no longer allowed to open shop sign UI if the plot is not owned
  • Fixed attribute givers stacking their attribute over consecutive upgrades
  • Removed post process of the mine intersecting with Snowville
  • Adjusted Canyon Zipline anchor
  • Added missing water volme to Canyon waterfall
  • Fixed missing collision at Aiden's House
  • Fixed floating shop plot sign at Aiden's House
  • Fixed floating tree at Hillside Shop Plot
  • Fixed Smithrock Shop Plot customer spawner positions to be in a better spot
  • Fixed clients being unable to use ziplines in Crater
  • Fixed rock collision not being correct near Aiden's House
  • Added back face to North Star Beacon
  • Fixed zipline at Aiden's House going to the wrong place
  • Fixed an edge case where a save file would not fully load
  • Fixed floating tree at Kazai Settlement Hot Springs
  • Fixed more potential disconnects with the employee system
  • Fixed potential instability arising from AI initialization code
  • Fixed rocks spawning inside Southern Shop Plot
  • Fixed edge case where restocking employees could get stuck

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1419851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1419852
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link