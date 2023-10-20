Hotfix 0.10172

This is a small hotfix, primarily targeting a bug where clients could not load into the game if they were near Barry's Bazaar on that save file.

➡️ Changes

Updated layout of crafting UI to be more streamlined (still WIP)



Backpack accessories now drop their contents when destroyed

Increased damage of Battleworn Katana and Iron Katana

Reduced durability of Battleworn Katana

Increased durability of Iron Katana

Added more totems, runes, and ziplines to the Canyon, Karrax's Arena, Central Shepherd Ruins, and Apex Forest

Clarity changes to Mayor Yori and Aiden quests

Readjusted loot tables for ammo crates to only drop ammo

Attack cancel wait time significantly reduced for medium box weapon combo (cash registers)

Attack speed significantly increased for large box weapon combo (tables)

🏪 Shopkeeping Changes

AI will switch to a higher resolution nav mesh once they enter the shop plot, to allow employees and enemies to better navigate your shop

Fixed some cases of starting shop items not being detected

Gathering employees now path to plot entrance to better guarantee they will successfully gather

Items that fall out of containers will now be thrown upwards to make it easier to pick items up

🛠️ General Fixes