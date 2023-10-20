Hotfix 0.10172

This is a small hotfix, primarily targeting a bug where clients could not load into the game if they were near Barry's Bazaar on that save file.
➡️ Changes
- Updated layout of crafting UI to be more streamlined (still WIP)
- Backpack accessories now drop their contents when destroyed
- Increased damage of Battleworn Katana and Iron Katana
- Reduced durability of Battleworn Katana
- Increased durability of Iron Katana
- Added more totems, runes, and ziplines to the Canyon, Karrax's Arena, Central Shepherd Ruins, and Apex Forest
- Clarity changes to Mayor Yori and Aiden quests
- Readjusted loot tables for ammo crates to only drop ammo
- Attack cancel wait time significantly reduced for medium box weapon combo (cash registers)
- Attack speed significantly increased for large box weapon combo (tables)
🏪 Shopkeeping Changes
- AI will switch to a higher resolution nav mesh once they enter the shop plot, to allow employees and enemies to better navigate your shop
- Fixed some cases of starting shop items not being detected
- Gathering employees now path to plot entrance to better guarantee they will successfully gather
- Items that fall out of containers will now be thrown upwards to make it easier to pick items up
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed issue where clients couldn't load in to a save file if they loaded near Barry's Bazaar
- Fixed edge case disconnect case that would occur when spamming ziplines
- Aiden and Cassandra should no longer drop hair
- Fixed two backpacks being pink
- Save files should no longer be saved when there is an exception
- Players are no longer allowed to open shop sign UI if the plot is not owned
- Fixed attribute givers stacking their attribute over consecutive upgrades
- Removed post process of the mine intersecting with Snowville
- Adjusted Canyon Zipline anchor
- Added missing water volme to Canyon waterfall
- Fixed missing collision at Aiden's House
- Fixed floating shop plot sign at Aiden's House
- Fixed floating tree at Hillside Shop Plot
- Fixed Smithrock Shop Plot customer spawner positions to be in a better spot
- Fixed clients being unable to use ziplines in Crater
- Fixed rock collision not being correct near Aiden's House
- Added back face to North Star Beacon
- Fixed zipline at Aiden's House going to the wrong place
- Fixed an edge case where a save file would not fully load
- Fixed floating tree at Kazai Settlement Hot Springs
- Fixed more potential disconnects with the employee system
- Fixed potential instability arising from AI initialization code
- Fixed rocks spawning inside Southern Shop Plot
- Fixed edge case where restocking employees could get stuck
