 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sandy's Great Escape update for 20 October 2023

Small post-launch bug fix (Evil Sandy de-sync)

Share · View all patches · Build 12491202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that could cause you to easily de-sync Evil Sandy's movements.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2457871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2457872
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link