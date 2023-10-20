 Skip to content

Elemental War 2 update for 20 October 2023

Update 1.1.6 now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quite a while passed since the last update for Elemental War 2. We collected a few bugfixes and now have a new patch ready.

We fixed the Steam invites, so playing coop with friends is a little easier now. And across all platforms we fixed a few rare cases where small bugs could occur as found in our logs.

If you have suggestions, check out the feedback thread in the Steam discussions or our Discord.

Changelog

Fixes

  • fixed Steam invites not working properly in all cases
  • fixed some rare issues

If you have questions, feedback or just want to talk with us, join our Discord​.

