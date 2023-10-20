Update 1.1.6 now available!

Quite a while passed since the last update for Elemental War 2. We collected a few bugfixes and now have a new patch ready.
We fixed the Steam invites, so playing coop with friends is a little easier now. And across all platforms we fixed a few rare cases where small bugs could occur as found in our logs.
If you have suggestions, check out the feedback thread in the Steam discussions or our Discord.
Changelog
Fixes
- fixed Steam invites not working properly in all cases
- fixed some rare issues
If you have questions, feedback or just want to talk with us, join our Discord.
Changed files in this update