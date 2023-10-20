Update 1.1.6 now available!

Quite a while passed since the last update for Elemental War 2. We collected a few bugfixes and now have a new patch ready.

We fixed the Steam invites, so playing coop with friends is a little easier now. And across all platforms we fixed a few rare cases where small bugs could occur as found in our logs.

If you have suggestions, check out the feedback thread in the Steam discussions or our Discord.

Changelog

Fixes

fixed Steam invites not working properly in all cases

fixed some rare issues

If you have questions, feedback or just want to talk with us, join our Discord​.