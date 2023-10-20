Minor update patches

·Added random standing drawing button to the character card, which can directly randomly create new standing painting

·Change the order of the backpack, and consumable items will appear in the front of the backpack

·When protection is triggered, the character or skill card is calculated as temporary damage at 2% of the damage value, or if there is already a necessary damage, the larger value is calculated

·The "Eyesight" perk is now available in social lists

·Basically complete the loading of all mod content

·Added documentation related to character mods

·Added the index mode of mod resources to load resources with the same name of different mods in the form of specified directories

·Fixed the bug that the skill name of the mod character did not show up

·Fixed the bug where the mod summoned character skill was not unlocked

·Fixed a bug where victory in battles was not rewarded with skill cards in some cases

·Fixed a bug where some towns on the world map suddenly disappeared

About cloud archiving

The game itself does not have any code for cloud saves and is fully managed by Steam

About the game suddenly not starting