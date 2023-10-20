Farmer's Life now in Full release! 🌾🚜

Howdy Farmers!🌾

We're absolutely thrilled to share some fantastic news with our amazing Farmer's Life community🥳. After months of hard work, dedication, and invaluable feedback from our incredible players, Farmer's Life is officially graduating from Early Access! 🚀

All those who still haven't bought Farmer's Life, now you can get it as a full game with a 20% launch discount

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1137750/Farmers_Life

What's New?

We've added a new main storyline. Kazimierz receives letters from a stranger. They will help explain a mystery from the past and help you overcome the path from poverty to wealth. Completing this thread will also allow you to consider the game officially completed (but of course you can continue playing indefinitely).

A new tractor as a reward at the end of the story.

Development of Zalesie by investing in new farms throughout the village. Farms can set the production of goods and earn money from it.

Completing the storyline unlocks a marina on the river and a boat that can be used to catch fish and drifting "treasures".

You can start the game on your own rules. In this mode, you can change settings such as the speed of time, and inventory capacity or turn off the rotting of products. Players have long been asking for certain things to be regulated. However, you will not be able to earn Steam Achievements in this mode.

We have added support for Czech, Hungarian, and Portuguese.

You can harness another horse to the cart. The car won't go faster, but it looks nice.

The inhabitants of Zalesie also accept meals prepared by Kazimierz as gifts. Everyone has their favorites.

Kazimierz can build on his farm from the very beginning without having to purchase a permit from the village head.

The disappearance of farm animals is now much less common.

We have fixed a huge number of bugs thanks to reports from our tireless players.

We have optimized many aspects of the game, which is especially noticeable on more advanced farms.

We've added Steam Achievements

Thank You, Farmers!

We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who participated in the Early Access phase. Your passion, bug reports, and creative ideas have been invaluable in shaping Farmer's Life into the game it is today. We couldn't have done it without you!

What's Next?

The journey doesn't end here! We're committed to continually supporting Farmer's Life with regular updates, bug fixes, and possibly even more exciting content based on your ongoing feedback.

Thank you for joining us on this farming adventure. Whether you're a seasoned agricultural expert or a greenhorn just starting, Farmer's Life is now more captivating than ever.

Get your overalls ready, sharpen those plows, and let's embark on a bountiful journey together!

🌾Happy farming🌾

Farmer's Life Development Team👨‍🌾👨‍🌾👨‍🌾