Small Content V0.44

New:

7 Upgrade in Farming unique shop.

1 Upgrade in Expedition shop.

Updated:

Multiplayer window updated with a message on the current status.

Fixed:

Offline Brewing level calculation wasn't right.

Farming Shop Improvement Corner was not auto buying Plant 9 on Prestige.

Hey everyone, we are sorry that the live test was so short (around 2 minutes?) before everything crashed, we will work to fix the issue which isn't a small one sadly we weren't expecting so many players to join, if this is already an issue on the test... we have to make pretty big change so the multiplayer scale for even more players

Meanwhile don't worry we will work hard on the new feature (the 'game' outside the multi will always remain the top priority, multi will always be a side little thing to participe in only)

Thank you for the support and for showing up for the test. Even if it didn't go the way we expected, finding this bug now is better than after this goes live (crossing fingers that there won't be anymore once this one is fixed ^^).