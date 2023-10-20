 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vampire Mansion update for 20 October 2023

October 20 (Fri) update - added costumes and object

Share · View all patches · Build 12491145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

○ Add costumes

  • Added Nurse costume
  • Added Bikini swimsuit (Black/White/Red/Leopard/Stripes)
    ※ You can select a pattern after selecting a bikini swimsuit.

○ Closet modification

  • Fixed outfit change UI (preview icon)
  • 2 types of motion added

○ Others

  • Velina statue object added
  • Added interactive motion and dialogue for the Velina statue object
  • Added point collection mode option "Energy Drink"
  • Added point collection mode option "Fake wall demolition"

○ Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the mode checkbox was not applied under certain conditions in point collection mode.
  • Fixed an issue where outfit was not reset when exiting the closet using E or Esc.
  • Fixed an issue where a purchase message remained in certain situations after purchasing an outfit from the closet.
  • Fixed an issue where an error message was displayed when calling when Velina was unable to act.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2280521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link