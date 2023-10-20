October 20 (Fri) update - added costumes and object

○ Add costumes
- Added Nurse costume
- Added Bikini swimsuit (Black/White/Red/Leopard/Stripes)
※ You can select a pattern after selecting a bikini swimsuit.
○ Closet modification
- Fixed outfit change UI (preview icon)
- 2 types of motion added
○ Others
- Velina statue object added
- Added interactive motion and dialogue for the Velina statue object
- Added point collection mode option "Energy Drink"
- Added point collection mode option "Fake wall demolition"
○ Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where the mode checkbox was not applied under certain conditions in point collection mode.
- Fixed an issue where outfit was not reset when exiting the closet using E or Esc.
- Fixed an issue where a purchase message remained in certain situations after purchasing an outfit from the closet.
- Fixed an issue where an error message was displayed when calling when Velina was unable to act.
Changed files in this update