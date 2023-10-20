Update 2023-10-20

Abandoned Island Event
Event Period : 10/20 ~ 11/10
Map open period: 10/20 ~ 11/04, Abandoned Island Random Box Exchange period: 10/20 ~ 11/10
This time, the Abandoned Island event has been started for Halloween.
Obtain special items by dismantling furniture in abandoned islands where no one lives!
How to play
- Enter the abandoned map that have been reopened.
- You can dismantle furniture in various places.
(When you dismantle, the furniture will return to its owner!)
- When you dismantle furniture, you will obtain an Abandoned Island Ticket.
- Abandoned Island tickets can be exchanged for Abandoned Island Random Boxes at the event vending machine.
- Obtain special items from the abandoned island random box.
“Random Animal Eye Potion”, a special item from the Abandoned Island Random Box, can change the eyes of animals at random!
The method of changing is the same as feeding an animal!
(Click on the animal -> Click on the ‘give to’button -> put the potion in the slot-> Click on ‘give’)
The following applies to you on the event map:
- You can lay down and mine blocks
- Impossible to place furniture
- Animals can be captured (However, if there is an owner, only the owner can capture.)
- all storage boxes have a default lock setting!
Improved
- A search function has been added to the crafting window. Now you can conveniently find crafting items through search!
- Animal eye blinking added
- A chat copy (clipboard) function has been added for the iPhone version.
bug fixed
- Furniture could be placed outside the map by adjusting its position. It has now been modified so that furniture cannot be installed outside the map.
- Fixed a bug where the 5-color mode emblem was displayed incorrectly.
