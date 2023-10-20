Update 2023-10-20

Share · View all patches · Build 12491055 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 09:13:04 UTC by Wendy

Abandoned Island Event

Event Period : 10/20 ~ 11/10

Map open period: 10/20 ~ 11/04, Abandoned Island Random Box Exchange period: 10/20 ~ 11/10

This time, the Abandoned Island event has been started for Halloween.

Obtain special items by dismantling furniture in abandoned islands where no one lives!

How to play

Enter the abandoned map that have been reopened.

You can dismantle furniture in various places.

(When you dismantle, the furniture will return to its owner!)

When you dismantle furniture, you will obtain an Abandoned Island Ticket.

Abandoned Island tickets can be exchanged for Abandoned Island Random Boxes at the event vending machine.

Obtain special items from the abandoned island random box.

“Random Animal Eye Potion”, a special item from the Abandoned Island Random Box, can change the eyes of animals at random!

The method of changing is the same as feeding an animal!

(Click on the animal -> Click on the ‘give to’button -> put the potion in the slot-> Click on ‘give’)

The following applies to you on the event map:

You can lay down and mine blocks

Impossible to place furniture

Animals can be captured (However, if there is an owner, only the owner can capture.)

all storage boxes have a default lock setting!

Improved

A search function has been added to the crafting window. Now you can conveniently find crafting items through search!

Animal eye blinking added

A chat copy (clipboard) function has been added for the iPhone version.

bug fixed