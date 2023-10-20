The Combat Update is Now Live on Steam!

- Added the ability to pan the camera around when not using an ability during combat.
Right-click and drag to pan.
Two fingers and drag on touch.
This change gives more situational awareness so more informed decisions can be made.
- Added new overhaul to how energy is handled in combat.
Moving no longer takes energy (speed still determines how far you can move).
Only one energy will recharge per turn (instead of all of it).
Jenna’s energy is now 2 (from 3).
This should give party members the same aggression that only Jenna used to have.
- Added additional content to one of the new badgeless scenes.
- Added a new pinup featuring Jenna and PixieWillow.
- Added new Jewel CGs to replace the placeholder ones for her introduction scene.
- Fixed gigabrain not displaying properly.
- Fixed five broken animations due to engine update (thanks Unity).
- Fixed 40+ dialogue typos.
- Fixed an issue where some party members wouldn’t save their recognized state.
Changed files in this update