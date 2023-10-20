The Combat Update is Now Live on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 12491004 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Added the ability to pan the camera around when not using an ability during combat.

Right-click and drag to pan.

Two fingers and drag on touch.

This change gives more situational awareness so more informed decisions can be made.

Added new overhaul to how energy is handled in combat.

Moving no longer takes energy (speed still determines how far you can move).

Only one energy will recharge per turn (instead of all of it).

Jenna’s energy is now 2 (from 3).

This should give party members the same aggression that only Jenna used to have.