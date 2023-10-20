 Skip to content

GUTTER: The Cursed update for 20 October 2023

October 2023 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12490976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-5 stat points to spend in character creation
-Changed "Raised by monks" background stats
-Small graphical changes to some assets (sinks finally have faucets!)

