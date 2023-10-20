-5 stat points to spend in character creation
-Changed "Raised by monks" background stats
-Small graphical changes to some assets (sinks finally have faucets!)
GUTTER: The Cursed update for 20 October 2023
October 2023 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-5 stat points to spend in character creation
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1997835 Depot 1997835
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update