[Announcement] Gift for the release of Folk Hero!

Hello survivors!

Folk Hero, published by Targem Games, is out on Steam! This is an action slasher with rogue-lite elements set in a Slavic fantasy world where you will challenge your skills to surpass all the challenges of the mysterious Buyan Island! One life, one try.

In this regard, we invite you to visit two places at once: the first is the game's page on Steam, and the second is the Crossout client, because a small gift awaits you there!

Thematic stickers' giveaway will be active until 23:59 UTC, October 22. To receive them, open the gift message in the upper right corner of the screen!

