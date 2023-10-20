The Last Veggies Update 0.7.9.0

Hi Players,

I have been busy working on the difficulty of the game and the overall balance as well as some visual effects. Besides that the Tutorial has been changed again and you may need to play it (or skip it) again.

The tutorial now includes some features of all gamemodes so it is easy to play any of them for the first time.

The next step will be to finish balancing of the new Gamemode 3 and to add more maps to it as well. So stay tuned for more content in the next coming weeks!

Also as you may have already noticed the price is now permanently lowered so tell your friends to get a copy!

I wish you all a great weekend!

Orange Sloth Games

Fixes and Changes:

Fixes:

fixed an issue with enemy not colliding with the shield or shield device

fixed an issue with the pathfinding of enemies when inside the seedvault

fixed an issue with the seedmachine V2 when activated

Changes: