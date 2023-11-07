Additional DLC just released (11/07/2023)

We have released the following content:

- New Officer Data for "NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening" Collaborating NIJISANJI's VTuber "Ibrahim"

An officer data collaborating with NIJISANJI's VTuber "Ibrahim" for "NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening". Ibrahim will appear as "Ib Rahim", an officer living in the Sengoku Era Japan.

There will also be an event by Ibrahim, depicting new endings of the Honnōji Incident.

Note: This content will be available for purchase by November 20th, 2023. If the content was downloaded within the defined deadline, you can continue playing this content afterwards.