Additional DLC just released (11/07/2023)

- New Officer Data for "NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening" Collaborating NIJISANJI's VTuber "Ibrahim"
An officer data collaborating with NIJISANJI's VTuber "Ibrahim" for "NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening". Ibrahim will appear as "Ib Rahim", an officer living in the Sengoku Era Japan.
There will also be an event by Ibrahim, depicting new endings of the Honnōji Incident.
Note: This content will be available for purchase by November 20th, 2023. If the content was downloaded within the defined deadline, you can continue playing this content afterwards.
