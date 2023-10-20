Something Spooky this Halloween

Greetings Adventurers!

The land is in peril, the Hallowed Knight and his pumpkin army have begun attacking the towns of Genmire and Northshore and brave adventurers are required to send him back to the void which spawned him!

Over the next couple of weeks Adventurers can take part in seasonal events at Genmire and Northshore. These events, along with normal level appropriate item drops, also reward a seasonal currency candies. If the Hallowed Knight is successfully defeated a great bonfire will be lit in the defended town which you can use like a crafting station to create a variety of cosmetic items using the candies you have collected. Adventurers who defeat the Hallowed Knight will also be awarded an achievement which (when selectable titles come online soon) unlocks access to a title.

The following rewards are available.

Reins of the Hallowed Knight – For those of you who want to ride around on an undead horse with glowing red eyes and flaming hoofs!

Pumpkin Lantern – Sometimes a lantern isn’t stylish enough and this little pumpkin has glowing green eyes to light up your vicinity.

Hallowed Stones – The Hallowed Knight has a unique looking enchantment glow, you can use these stones to give the same glow to your weapons – if your weapon already glows from elemental damage the elemental damage will override this glow.

Eight different Pumpkin Helms – There’s 8 different cosmetic pumpkin helmets to collect and show off your seasonal spirit.

For the duration of the event the Hallowed Knight’s armour is also available in the Token Store.

Latest Patch Notes

Halloween seasonal events are running in Genmire and Northshore

Musicianship is now available in game

There’s currently 5 related abilities (as well as another from the ‘weapon’) in game all using new technology.

All music abilities create areas around the user which either buff or debuff friendly players or hostile targets. You can only have a single song/ability running at a time (although you can stack buffs created from them).

The right click ability of the music ‘weapon’ triggers all music buffs within a radius to explode either having a positive or negative effect depending on the song/s the target was affected by.

Due to the nature and significant differences of these abilities, they will likely all need further tuning (what instrument doesn’t!)

The intent is for these abilities to be functional alone, and strong within group contexts. Musicianship skills on their own do not function as a strong dps tool.

Music weapons have below average Power and Channelling values.

Due to the nature of the musicianship skill, the earlier instruments show up at tier 2. The first can be found in Rogue Town.

[Events]

Added a new event to the Great Sea - Treasure Hunt

When started many visible buried treasures spawns across all islands, they last for 50 minutes. There are four qualities of treasure chest containing a variety of gold, gems, crafting components and unidentified items. There's a single of the Grand Treasure chest which also contains two items only available via finding it. When someone locates the Grand Treasure chest the event will end with remaining treasures despawning shortly after – get digging!

This event will in the future require more than 1 person to start it.

[Items / Skills / Crafting / Questing]

You can now mass produce ingots when you have 100 mastery; this effectively does 10 crafts in a single craft.

Gathering now requires less stamina (20 versus 50)

Rogue Town now sells potions.

Rogue Town now sells Tier 1.5 weapons

Willenburg now drops tier 2 weapons.

Willenburg now drops new T2 crafting components.

Willenburg now has a new weapon crafting station.

Added patrols around Willenburg

Added loot containers around Willenburg.

Orc shamans take longer casting their arcane missile.

Added loot containers to the Orc Caves.

Added some new quests to Genmire.

Increased the top speed of all ships.

T0 Spell books now have a comparable power level to other weapons.

Reduced the level requirement on the Rogue Town Shrine

Reduced the level requirement on the Convergence Point Alpha Shrine.

Maldranite now spawns in the Fire Iron Mines

Added various additional Ice Blossom sites.

Frozen Logs spawn more often.

Damage from melee attacks now starts from slightly behind the player character.

Digging in general should work better.

Helmets no longer hide facial hair/hair whilst a cosmetic piece is worn that shouldn't also.

Added a new champion spawn to the Ice Kingdom.

Genmire now has a more obvious skill gem store.

Added a non-store cosmetic hat drop.

Updated most 2 handed axe graphics.

Updated most buckler graphics.

There is now an abandoned smith and related quest for Genmire Quarry

Trotsalot can now jump on the race track

Arcing Strike now restores stamina.

Roar of Vigor now gains levels with your stats.

You can now recover required lost quest items from NPCs who initially gave you the item.

Iron mauls are now craftable in Genmire.

Reduced the requirements on weighted mauls.