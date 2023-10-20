Development week 16 update

Changes:
- Explanation on the buttons
- Updated the limit in the troops window
- Growth of all countries
- Clearing of saves in the settings
- Temporary projects
- Moving the camera to Ukraine and the world
- Unique project icon
- Capturing only neighboring regions
- Regions share GDP and population growth
- Threat from Russia
- A branch of the western route
- expanding the foci of reforms
- focuses on the collapse of China
- Camera control with arrows and WASD. Q E zooming in and out
- The population and GDP of Cyprus have been redone
- Added countries: Tuvalu, Nauru, Marshall Islands
