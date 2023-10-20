 Skip to content

Simulator of Ukraine 1991 update for 20 October 2023

Development week 16 update

Build 12490436

Changes:

  • Explanation on the buttons
  • Updated the limit in the troops window
  • Growth of all countries
  • Clearing of saves in the settings
  • Temporary projects
  • Moving the camera to Ukraine and the world
  • Unique project icon
  • Capturing only neighboring regions
  • Regions share GDP and population growth
  • Threat from Russia
  • A branch of the western route
  • expanding the foci of reforms
  • focuses on the collapse of China
  • Camera control with arrows and WASD. Q E zooming in and out
  • The population and GDP of Cyprus have been redone
  • Added countries: Tuvalu, Nauru, Marshall Islands

