"Trap Master: Prologue" Now Live on Steam! 🎉

Adventurers,

The moment you've all been waiting for is here! "Trap Master: Prologue" is now ready on Steam. Dive into our distinctive deck-building game and set sail on a captivating journey like no other.

Big thanks for all your support! We've crafted a realm where you can meticulously assemble your "Trap + Skill" deck, confront a diverse array of formidable foes, safeguard your bastions, and ultimately challenge towering Bosses！

What's New in the Prologue:

Optimized the tutorial lexicon and added many term explanations.

Old friends join in (Gold-stealing Thief, Heavy Domain) [spoiler] meaning new traps have been added [/spoiler].

Added 3 new difficulty levels (unlocked after completion).

Save inheritance - Custom demon cards from the demo can be used in the prologue.

Added an in-game mini-encyclopedia.

Our gratitude for your enthusiasm and support knows no bounds. We earnestly aspire for "Trap Master" to be a source of unending joy and riveting challenges for you.

Want to play now? Go to Steam and start your game! If you like it, please add the full game to your wishlist:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2330870

Happy playing,

ACE Entertainment