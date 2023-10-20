 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

李雷和韩梅梅 update for 20 October 2023

High School Odyssey Patch Note 20th October

Share · View all patches · Build 12490343 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix: Sometimes on 50th day the game will crash.
  • Bug fix: Sometimes in the Hall when clicking on School Bulletin, the game will crash.

Changed files in this update

李雷和韩梅梅：与你同在 Content Depot 1353921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link