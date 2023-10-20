 Skip to content

神器行者：奥罗瑞恩传奇 Playtest update for 20 October 2023

V1.0.38 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

Skill shop and artifact shop: Double-click to purchase
Skill tooltip: Add skill critical strike rate display
Skill tooltip: Add strength and intelligence percentage display

Adjustment

Remove Health Synergy from Knight's Helmet.
Separate statistics for free and paid refreshes in the shop.
Adjust the size of obstacles in the middle section of the scene.
Adjust the experience pile model.
Adjust the line spacing of the font.
Make adjustments to certain encounter images.
Adjust the weights of purple-tier affixes during equipment reforge, reducing the weight of Tier 1.

Bugfix

The issue where screen shake upon getting hit is not affected by the vibration toggle in the settings panel.

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "

