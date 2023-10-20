 Skip to content

Hexarchy update for 20 October 2023

Hexarchy 1.0.792

Build 12490223

Multiplayer games require all players to be on the same game version

Misc
  • Localization updates
  • Fixed an issue where the Explore Players button could appear in title menus when it shouldn't

