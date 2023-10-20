It's Mining Time: GeoDepths Is Out Now!

I embarked on the GeoDepths adventure back in April 2022, initially as a humble hobby project. The idea was simple: a game where players delve deep into the earth, mining ores, all while managing a drill ship. Fast forward to today, and I'm thrilled to unveil what GeoDepths has become.

This marks my first published game on Steam, and it's been an exhilarating journey, and I'm super excited for the next game.

For a behind-the-scenes look at the development process of GeoDepths, you can find my dev logs on my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@alittlemoregames/.

Be sure to subscribe to catch the future dev logs for my next game.

For those who've had a taste of the demo, the full game promises a fresh and enriched experience. It features new resources and construction options, additional depth levels to explore, completely remade caves, and story and lore discoveries hidden deep below.

If you enjoy GeoDepths, kindly consider leaving a review on the store page to share your thoughts. Positive reviews play a crucial role in helping the game reach a wider audience, so it's your best way to support the game if you think it merits it.

A special thanks to everyone who has supported me on this incredible development journey. Whether you've been part of our Discord community, providing valuable feedback during the demo and beta phases, or if you're among the YouTubers and streamers who've covered the game.

Now it's time to drill deep.

Enjoy!

Matt Littlemore