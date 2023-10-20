Removed excessive blur in stage 3
Improved the determination of posture, which is a condition for clearing the goal, as it was too severe
Added loading screen
Drum Roll update for 20 October 2023
Update record for October 20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Removed excessive blur in stage 3
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2414601
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update