 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MotorCubs RC update for 20 October 2023

Windows Build 597 - Flaming Bears

Share · View all patches · Build 12490073 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The teddy bears from vehicle explosions are now on fire!
  • Charles Run has additional foliage added to the oasis section.
  • Arch Angel has some respawn zone fixes and waypoint fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241761 Depot 2241761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link