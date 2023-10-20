- The teddy bears from vehicle explosions are now on fire!
- Charles Run has additional foliage added to the oasis section.
- Arch Angel has some respawn zone fixes and waypoint fixes.
MotorCubs RC update for 20 October 2023
Windows Build 597 - Flaming Bears
