Updated instructions on October 20, 2023

**
Engine BUG repair
**
● Fixed bug in Android packaging function where icons cannot be set and displayed incorrectly
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
**
**
● Fixed bug in Android packaging function where icons cannot be set and displayed incorrectly
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update