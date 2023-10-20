 Skip to content

GameCreator update for 20 October 2023

Updated instructions on October 20, 2023

Build 12490056 · Last edited by Wendy

Engine BUG repair

● Fixed bug in Android packaging function where icons cannot be set and displayed incorrectly

