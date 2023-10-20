This is a dark fairy tale - "Deep Secret" is now available on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2511030/Deep_Secret/

If you encounter any problems in the game, you can send me a private message or add me as a friend~

This is a dark fairy tale:

The most insignificant people in this world are human beings, but they rely on God's favor and coexist with alien races. The human king has long lost his right to speak. The torture of successive illnesses makes him miserable, but in the end, the seeds he planted will bear fruit. Guo, it was a curse from the devil. It seems that the gods can no longer favor him this time.

He once again made an agreement with the devil. If he sacrificed his son with divine power, he would be spared.

So new announcements were posted everywhere in major towns and villages:

The king became seriously ill not long ago, and he needed his children to accompany him and share family happiness while he was dying.

The news spread on a large scale and soon reached the village farthest from the main city. Mia, who had lived a self-sufficient life for a long time, immediately learned the news. She was the illegitimate daughter of the king and a peasant woman.

Her roommate Luna listened to the people in the village talking about "becoming a new princess overnight" and "flying on a branch and becoming a phoenix" and secretly laughed.

On the eve of Princess Mia's ascension to the throne, she and her roommates went to the forbidden forest and traded their most precious souls with the devil.

The last person to be sacrificed was the dying old king who had no leadership ability and would help Mia become the new ruler.

Of course, these things will only rot in her stomach. As long as Mia can succeed, she will give everything...

