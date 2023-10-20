Oct. 20 Update Information. Control Update Ver.2!!

We have also made additions and improvements to the controls in this update based on the feedback we received.

These feedback has been very helpful in making this game better! Thank you!

We can't say we've incorporated all the feedback yet, so we will continue to make improvements.

If you have any feedback, we would appreciate it if you could let us know what you think via the community hub, etc!

The "X" key, "△" button, "Y" or "X" button can now be used to toggle the display of map information when the cursor is not on a card.

Added behavior when holding down buttons such as WASD and the cross key. It is now better to hold them down without hitting them repeatedly.

Changed the cursor movement with the WASD and cross keys in the card selection screen to a more natural transition.

Increased the default rotation and movement speed of the camera. They can still be changed from the Settings screen.

Added to Tips that clicking on the left combat information will cause the camera to fly in that direction.

Added an overlay about camera operation. It can be turned off in the settings screen.

Camera control buttons can now be toggled on and off, with default set to off. You can turn it on in the settings screen as well.

Fixed some text.

Fixed some other bugs.