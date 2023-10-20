Hotfix patch

Hello Community,

The previous hotfix had a big issue with relocation, where you would be able to relocate everything.

There is a possibility that if you relocated housing, workplaces with staff or buildings with attachments in your save, that save could be broken. It is possible that destroying the buildings you relocated this way could fix it.

Thank you for your support!

Fixes

Fixed issue where fences would load incorrectly.

Fixed issue where tulips would break in winter.

Fixed issue where an abandoned graveyard would take 200 coin from the player.

Fixed issue where fablings could get stuck at street theatre.

Fixed issue where pigs would not follow when relocating pig farm

Fixed issue where you cannot type in the production limit boxes

Fixed issue where you could relocate buildings with attachments.

Fixed issue where rotating an amenity would also rotate the area of all other amenities of the same type.

Fixed issue where you could climb beanstalk infinite amount of times.

Fixed issue with grass appearing to clip

Fixed bread blue texture

Fixed god rays not scaling with zoom in/out

New features

Can now relocate hubs as long as they have no active attachments

Selecting decoration now shows all beauty areas instead of just areas with the same ID.

Can't relocate buildings attached to resources anymore, these should be investments and re-using them feels wrong.

Balancing

Peasants can now work in golden goose coop.

With love,