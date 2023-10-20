Hotfix patch

Hello Community,
The previous hotfix had a big issue with relocation, where you would be able to relocate everything.
There is a possibility that if you relocated housing, workplaces with staff or buildings with attachments in your save, that save could be broken. It is possible that destroying the buildings you relocated this way could fix it.
Thank you for your support!
Fixes
- Fixed issue where fences would load incorrectly.
- Fixed issue where tulips would break in winter.
- Fixed issue where an abandoned graveyard would take 200 coin from the player.
- Fixed issue where fablings could get stuck at street theatre.
- Fixed issue where pigs would not follow when relocating pig farm
- Fixed issue where you cannot type in the production limit boxes
- Fixed issue where you could relocate buildings with attachments.
- Fixed issue where rotating an amenity would also rotate the area of all other amenities of the same type.
- Fixed issue where you could climb beanstalk infinite amount of times.
- Fixed issue with grass appearing to clip
- Fixed bread blue texture
- Fixed god rays not scaling with zoom in/out
New features
- Can now relocate hubs as long as they have no active attachments
- Selecting decoration now shows all beauty areas instead of just areas with the same ID.
- Can't relocate buildings attached to resources anymore, these should be investments and re-using them feels wrong.
Balancing
- Peasants can now work in golden goose coop.
With love,
Changed files in this update