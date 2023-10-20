 Skip to content

Lonely Turret 2 update for 20 October 2023

1.0.1 Release Day Fixes + Tutorial

Share · View all patches · Build 12489951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick fix on the menu volume bar, which wasn't coloring itself properly, as well as a bug that may have caused problems with how levels unlock. Also added a small tutorial message for level 1 that vanishes after your first upgrade to help new players learn the controls.

