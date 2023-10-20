 Skip to content

Spire Horizon update for 20 October 2023

Update Notes 20 October 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Kalydonia Story
  • New 1 Armor Set
  • New 2 Weapon Classes
  • New 2 Weapon Skills
  • New 100 Weapon
  • New 10 Monsters
  • Spire Horizon Tower Floor 40

