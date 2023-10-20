 Skip to content

Cards and Castles 2 update for 20 October 2023

Shop Bundle Revamp!

Cards and Castles 2 update for 20 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

  • Traps: Players are now limited to no more than 3 active traps at a time. This was primarily done to keep the UI manageable and easy to read.
  • Jonviev: HP reduced to 6.

SHOP BUNDLE REVAMP

  • Most bundles in the shop have been overhauled, with a much broader diversity of bundle configurations. Faction packs, random cards, and more goodies can be found in our new bundles! Existing players have had their one-time purchase of these bundles reset, so if you already bought a bundle, you may now buy it again with the new contents.
  • Shiny Packs have a new graphic.

