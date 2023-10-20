 Skip to content

Cricket 24 update for 20 October 2023

Update Notes for 20th October

Build 12489698

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Resolved overthrows on low end PCs
  • Improved Narendra Modi Stadium seat map
  • Corrected Review Counts
  • Updated Daryl Mitchell visuals
  • Improved Stability

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2358261
