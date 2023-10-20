- Resolved overthrows on low end PCs
- Improved Narendra Modi Stadium seat map
- Corrected Review Counts
- Updated Daryl Mitchell visuals
- Improved Stability
Cricket 24 update for 20 October 2023
Update Notes for 20th October
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2358261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update