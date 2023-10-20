 Skip to content

The Planet Crafter update for 20 October 2023

"Volcanic Update" Patch #2 - Main branch

20 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Terraformers!

I've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch.
As usual, restart Steam to get the patch.

This update attempts to fix some crashes and stutters encountered by players. We're sorry for the inconvenience, we really hope this will resolves the performance issues.

V 0.9.008 : Changelog

  • Improve performances to avoid stuttering and crashes
  • Reduce reflection rendering quality
  • Increase reflection probe interval calculation

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games

