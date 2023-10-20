"Volcanic Update" Patch #2 - Main branch

Hello Terraformers!
I've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch.
As usual, restart Steam to get the patch.
This update attempts to fix some crashes and stutters encountered by players. We're sorry for the inconvenience, we really hope this will resolves the performance issues.
V 0.9.008 : Changelog
- Improve performances to avoid stuttering and crashes
- Reduce reflection rendering quality
- Increase reflection probe interval calculation
Stay in the loop
As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :
- Follow us on Steam
- Subscribe to our newsletter
- follow us on youtube and on twitter
- Join the official reddit
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
Changed files in this update