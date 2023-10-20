"Volcanic Update" Patch #2 - Main branch

Share · View all patches · Build 12489661 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 05:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello Terraformers!

I've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch.

As usual, restart Steam to get the patch.

This update attempts to fix some crashes and stutters encountered by players. We're sorry for the inconvenience, we really hope this will resolves the performance issues.

V 0.9.008 : Changelog

Improve performances to avoid stuttering and crashes

Reduce reflection rendering quality

Increase reflection probe interval calculation

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games