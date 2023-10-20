 Skip to content

Pressure Within update for 20 October 2023

Minor Performance Update

Build 12489614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pressure Within Map has received a few much-needed quality-of-life improvements
  • Certain trees have been removed and replaced, primarily within the city area
  • All cars have received an update, including color changes
  • The majority of buildings within the city area have received updates, color changes, and texture changes
  • Windows of buildings within the city area should now properly block the view into the building
  • All houses within the residential area have been updated, including color changes
  • Some scattered trash assets have been removed or replaced
  • Trash cans within the residential area have received an update
  • Large rocks around the school have been removed and replaced with rock types already present on the map
  • Various decals on the ground within the city area have been removed
  • A landscape backdrop surrounding the map has been removed as it is no longer visible due to fog density
  • Larger buildings outside of the playable area have been removed and replaced by smaller ones
  • Various changes to foliage assets to help performance
  • These changes have helped to reduce 1.7 GB of disk space while improving the quality
Further plans for the Pressure Within map
  • Updating the school area, specifically the building and library area
  • Updating the hospital textures and possibly removing excess items
  • Update train factory textures and remove/replace foliage assets
  • Residential area will receive further scattered trash updates

