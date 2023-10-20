BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Minor Performance Update
Pressure Within Map has received a few much-needed quality-of-life improvements
- Certain trees have been removed and replaced, primarily within the city area
- All cars have received an update, including color changes
- The majority of buildings within the city area have received updates, color changes, and texture changes
- Windows of buildings within the city area should now properly block the view into the building
- All houses within the residential area have been updated, including color changes
- Some scattered trash assets have been removed or replaced
- Trash cans within the residential area have received an update
- Large rocks around the school have been removed and replaced with rock types already present on the map
- Various decals on the ground within the city area have been removed
- A landscape backdrop surrounding the map has been removed as it is no longer visible due to fog density
- Larger buildings outside of the playable area have been removed and replaced by smaller ones
- Various changes to foliage assets to help performance
- These changes have helped to reduce 1.7 GB of disk space while improving the quality
Further plans for the Pressure Within map
- Updating the school area, specifically the building and library area
- Updating the hospital textures and possibly removing excess items
- Update train factory textures and remove/replace foliage assets
- Residential area will receive further scattered trash updates
