BULLCRAP! update for 20 October 2023

Version 1.21

Build 12489574

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Twitch Emote in multiplayer games
  • Descriptions for multiplayer games
  • More reactions from Profile Animal in landscape mode
  • Chat Window Size Adjustments
  • Notifications of arrivals and departures in Play Again screen
  • Minor changes to training level
  • New arrows to make it clearer who's turn it is

