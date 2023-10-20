- New Twitch Emote in multiplayer games
- Descriptions for multiplayer games
- More reactions from Profile Animal in landscape mode
- Chat Window Size Adjustments
- Notifications of arrivals and departures in Play Again screen
- Minor changes to training level
- New arrows to make it clearer who's turn it is
BULLCRAP! update for 20 October 2023
Version 1.21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2123431
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update