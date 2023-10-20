 Skip to content

Minigame Game update for 20 October 2023

Update v0.9.2

Update v0.9.2

Last edited by Wendy

The new v0.9.2 update brings improved shader caching, a new main menu and cosmetic UI, as well as new achievements and cosmetics to unlock!

Version 0.9.2 Patch Notes:

New Additions

  • Players can now see the visuals of their equipped cosmetics in the cosmetic UI
  • Added 5 new cosmetics and their respective achievements to unlock them!

Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed a bug where achievements were not awarded if they were completed in the last round of a minigame
  • Remade parts of the main menu and cosmetic UI to better support smaller screens and improve accessibility
  • Adjusted font sizes throughout various areas of the UI
  • Fixed the 'Executioner Hat' cosmetic not using the correct material
  • Fixed instances of assets being missed by the shader caching system

