Update v0.9.2

The new v0.9.2 update brings improved shader caching, a new main menu and cosmetic UI, as well as new achievements and cosmetics to unlock!
Version 0.9.2 Patch Notes:
New Additions
- Players can now see the visuals of their equipped cosmetics in the cosmetic UI
- Added 5 new cosmetics and their respective achievements to unlock them!
Bug Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed a bug where achievements were not awarded if they were completed in the last round of a minigame
- Remade parts of the main menu and cosmetic UI to better support smaller screens and improve accessibility
- Adjusted font sizes throughout various areas of the UI
- Fixed the 'Executioner Hat' cosmetic not using the correct material
- Fixed instances of assets being missed by the shader caching system
Changed files in this update