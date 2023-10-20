[EVENT][SEA] Kill the BLACK STIGMA developers.

_Hello, this is BLACK STIGMA.

The developers of Black Stigma have prepared an event to play together with all of you.

Those who are skilled in shooting, please come and join us for a real challenge! _

[color=yellow][ Event Overview ] [/color]

*[color=yellow] Mission 1: Reward [/color]**

[color=yellow]- $20 Steam gift card [/color]

*[color=yellow] Mission 2: Rewards [/color]**

[color=yellow]- For winners: $40 Steam gift card per person

For losers: $20 Steam gift card per person [/color]

*[color=yellow] Winner Announcement Date: 11/1[/color]

[color=yellow]* Reward Distribution Date: Starting from 11/2, sent out sequentially after verifying Steam ID.

Please note that there may be some differences in the amount due to currency adjustments based on the winner's country when providing Steam gift cards. [/color]**

[color=lightgreen]Mission 1: Play with BPG (Bold Play Games) developers and win a $20 Steam gift card. [/color]

During the event period, when you encounter a Black Stigma developer in 'Team Deathmatch' or 'Kill Dem All' mode, defeat (kill) them and provide authentication with a screenshot.

[color=lightblue][ Criteria for Accepting Screenshots ] [/color]

The screenshot must display the developer's nickname being killed with the participant's nickname to be considered valid.

[color=lightblue][ Method of Screenshot Verification ] [/color]

Please choose one of the following three verification methods and provide your authentication.

Steam> Community>ScreenShot Discord #kill-the-bpg-dev After uploading it to your social channel (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.), please leave a link in the discussion comments of the event announcement.

[color=lightblue][ Information Regarding Participation ] [/color]

Developer Play Match Mode: 'Team Deathmatch' or 'Kill em All'

Developer Play Schedule: 1st week of testing period in Southeast Asia region

from 10/20 (Fri) to 10/22 (Sun), from 15:00 to 20:00 (ICT)

[color=lightblue][ Information About Rewards ] [/color]

When selecting winners based on the character name of the image submitted, those who have defeated the developer will be chosen. If there are fewer than 30 participants, they will all be selected as winners with a 100% chance. If there are more than 30 participants, the selection will be done through a random draw.

Event Reward: $20 Steam Gift Card

Winner Announcement Date: 11/1

Reward Distribution Date: Starting from 11/2, rewards will be sent out sequentially after confirming the Steam ID.

[color=lightblue][ Notice ] [/color]

Winners will be selected based on the nickname of the character that has killed ‘Dev_Developer Name’ in the screenshot. Even if you submit multiple entries, it will be considered as a single entry and not counted as duplicates.

[color=lightgreen]Mission 2. Achieve victory against the Black Stigma developer in a 5v5 Kill em All match and win a $40 Steam Gift Card. [/color]

I've tried BLACK STIGMA enough. Bring on the developer!

For those who are confident in winning against the developer, challenge them in a 5 vs 5 battle.

If you achieve victory against the developer in the 'Kill em All' mode with a 5 vs 5 match, you will receive a Steam Gift Card.

[color=lightblue][ Conditions for the Match ] [/color]

Match Mode: Kill em All

Matching Method: It will be conducted in Custom mode. The administrator will create a room 30 minutes prior to the match and provide an invitation code to the applicants. Participants must join the room by 10 minutes before the match time.

Number of Participants: 5 vs 5

[color=lightblue][ How to Compete ] [/color]

If you win 5 rounds in a match, it counts as 1 victory (in case of a draw, it counts as a loss for the developer).

If you achieve 2 victories out of a total of 3 matches, it will result in the final victory.

[color=lightblue][ How to Participate ] [/color]

Time to participate in the Discord Event Application Category with a 5-member party / Sharing of nicknames for the 5 members

Participation Application Form: Requested match time / List of participants

Example) NO. 3 / Frank, Stinger, Eleven, Seven, Winsome

If you are eligible to participate, the Community Manager (CM) will reply in the comments to confirm your participation.

Priority will be given to those who apply first for the available match times.

Available developer match times: You can apply at the following time slots.

Team formation and application deadline are until one day before each schedule.

Example) If you apply for participation on the 1st day of the event, the deadline is 23:59 on 10/26(THU).

[color=lightblue][ Information About Rewards ] [/color]

Event Rewards

For winners: $40 Steam gift card per person

For losers: $20 Steam gift card per person

Winner Announcement Date: 11/1

Reward Distribution Date: Starting from 11/2, sent out sequentially after verifying Steam ID.

[color=lightblue][ Notice ] [/color]

It is strongly recommended to live stream or broadcast your match with the developers actively.

The game will only start if five players have joined by each time slot. If there are not five players secured by the game time, the match will not proceed.

Participants can be changed at the discretion of the applicant until just before the match, ensuring that there are still 5 participants.

Participants cannot participate in this event more than once.

Reward distribution will be made to the Steam account linked to the nickname you played with.

If the use of illegal programs is detected during gameplay, participation in the event will be canceled, and rewards will not be granted.

_Thank you.

BLACK STIGMA Team _