New Alpha Branch!

23.10.1 [alpha]

This is quite the update it includes previews of a lot of the re-work I've been busy on. Levels will definitely break and while my intention is to fix as much as I can I know this update will not suit every level perfectly. This is very rough around the edges but I wanted to give yall a taste of some of the performance improvements and UI changes I've been working on.

The full changelog will be released once the full version with editor is released!

I hope you enjoy the taste of what's to come! ♥

Branch Changes [Now]

alpha : the new WIP branch (featuring the new UI and performance improvements but not the alpha editor)

default: will remain the same till alpha becomes the new default

legacy : will stick around for the foreseeable future

editor-alpha : will stick around till the editor is added to alpha branch

development : will be deleted

Branch Changes [Soon]