New Alpha Branch!

23.10.1 [alpha]
Update Info
This is quite the update it includes previews of a lot of the re-work I've been busy on. Levels will definitely break and while my intention is to fix as much as I can I know this update will not suit every level perfectly. This is very rough around the edges but I wanted to give yall a taste of some of the performance improvements and UI changes I've been working on.
The full changelog will be released once the full version with editor is released!
I hope you enjoy the taste of what's to come! ♥
Branch Changes [Now]
- alpha : the new WIP branch (featuring the new UI and performance improvements but not the alpha editor)
- default: will remain the same till alpha becomes the new default
- legacy : will stick around for the foreseeable future
- editor-alpha : will stick around till the editor is added to alpha branch
development: will be deleted
Branch Changes [Soon]
- alpha : the new WIP branch (featuring the new UI and performance improvements + alpha editor)
- default: will remain the same till alpha becomes the new default
- legacy : will stick around for the foreseeable future
editor-alpha: will be deleted development: will be deleted
Changed depots in alpha branch