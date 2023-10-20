 Skip to content

Project Arrhythmia update for 20 October 2023

New Alpha Branch!

Build 12489433

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

23.10.1 [alpha]

Update Info

This is quite the update it includes previews of a lot of the re-work I've been busy on. Levels will definitely break and while my intention is to fix as much as I can I know this update will not suit every level perfectly. This is very rough around the edges but I wanted to give yall a taste of some of the performance improvements and UI changes I've been working on.

The full changelog will be released once the full version with editor is released!
I hope you enjoy the taste of what's to come! ♥

Branch Changes [Now]

  • alpha : the new WIP branch (featuring the new UI and performance improvements but not the alpha editor)
  • default: will remain the same till alpha becomes the new default
  • legacy : will stick around for the foreseeable future
  • editor-alpha : will stick around till the editor is added to alpha branch
  • development : will be deleted

Branch Changes [Soon]

  • alpha : the new WIP branch (featuring the new UI and performance improvements + alpha editor)
  • default: will remain the same till alpha becomes the new default
  • legacy : will stick around for the foreseeable future
  • editor-alpha : will be deleted
  • development : will be deleted

Changed depots in alpha branch

Project Arrhythmia Win_32 Depot 440311
Project Arrhythmia Win_64 Depot 440312
