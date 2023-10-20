 Skip to content

Floppy Cat Bow Golf! update for 20 October 2023

Update 1.5

Build 12489428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update improves a lot of the game's netcode to be more reliable, adds a few small features, and fixes several small bugs.

  • Promoted many network messages to TCP to reliably ensure players don't desync due to network instability
  • Splash effect improved and now triggers correctly
  • Adds gravity wells
  • Improved responsiveness of entering the editor
  • Prevents "pre-cancel" (If you've ever had the bow shoot and immediately retract, it won't do that anymore)
  • Fixes imperceptible animation bug
  • Fixes issues with map vote UI sticking around too long

Thanks!

Here's the future roadmap by the way:

  • Speedrun timer
  • Replay save and view
  • More maps
  • Steam workshop
  • Mods

