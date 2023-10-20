Update 1.5

This update improves a lot of the game's netcode to be more reliable, adds a few small features, and fixes several small bugs.
- Promoted many network messages to TCP to reliably ensure players don't desync due to network instability
- Splash effect improved and now triggers correctly
- Adds gravity wells
- Improved responsiveness of entering the editor
- Prevents "pre-cancel" (If you've ever had the bow shoot and immediately retract, it won't do that anymore)
- Fixes imperceptible animation bug
- Fixes issues with map vote UI sticking around too long
Thanks!
Here's the future roadmap by the way:
- Speedrun timer
- Replay save and view
- More maps
- Steam workshop
- Mods
