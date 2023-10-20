Update 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12489428 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 06:09:21 UTC by Wendy

This update improves a lot of the game's netcode to be more reliable, adds a few small features, and fixes several small bugs.

Promoted many network messages to TCP to reliably ensure players don't desync due to network instability

Splash effect improved and now triggers correctly

Adds gravity wells

Improved responsiveness of entering the editor

Prevents "pre-cancel" (If you've ever had the bow shoot and immediately retract, it won't do that anymore)

Fixes imperceptible animation bug

Fixes issues with map vote UI sticking around too long

Thanks!

Here's the future roadmap by the way: