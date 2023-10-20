Free halloween cosmetic: Willowisp

Dear Students,
As the eerie winds of Halloween approach, I'm thrilled to present Willowisp, the latest Halloween-themed cosmetic. And it's free! Make sure you have updated the game and it'll appear in your inventory.
Crafted with intricate details to capture the haunting glow of a pumpkin and the essence of enchanted woods, this mask promises to be a bewitching addition to your mask collection. Step into the shadows, embrace the festive spirit, and let Willowisp help you defeat your opponents!
This update also includes a few fixes, thanks to those who helped me track them down:
FIXES
- 🐛Session names not displaying correctly in some instances.
- 🐛Fixed screen effects not working in Multiplayer.
- 🐛Fixed various missing translations.
- 🐛Fixed end of level feedback not being accurate in some instances after TRAIN.
- 🐛Fixed issue where end of level stats would display more punches than were available. (ex: 24/23)
Changed files in this update