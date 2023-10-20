Patch 0.9.03 - Hot fixes!

First of all: Very sorry about that very frequent crash! It occured whenever you tried to build a mirror storage. If you had pressed X once any time recently, this would of course happen all the time.

So, this patch does this:

Fixes said crash + two others.

Scrap orders with no item found won't be create when ,merchants are visiting. (This was because it searched friendly visitors carts and found item inside meeting the criterias.)

Visitors with carts won't be stuck at entrances. (For the billionth time)

Fixes an issue where visitors got stuck at doors. It has been changed so that anyone can open a door to get out, but not necessarily in. So attackers inside won't need to bash doors to reach defenders on balconies either.

Caravans also calculated their local darkpower wrong, counting dark siphon as +1 no matter the rank.

Sorry about the inconvience and thanks for swift reporting!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias