Patch 0.9.03 - Hot fixes!

First of all: Very sorry about that very frequent crash! It occured whenever you tried to build a mirror storage. If you had pressed X once any time recently, this would of course happen all the time.
So, this patch does this:
- Fixes said crash + two others.
- Scrap orders with no item found won't be create when ,merchants are visiting. (This was because it searched friendly visitors carts and found item inside meeting the criterias.)
- Visitors with carts won't be stuck at entrances. (For the billionth time)
- Fixes an issue where visitors got stuck at doors. It has been changed so that anyone can open a door to get out, but not necessarily in. So attackers inside won't need to bash doors to reach defenders on balconies either.
- Caravans also calculated their local darkpower wrong, counting dark siphon as +1 no matter the rank.
Sorry about the inconvience and thanks for swift reporting!
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
