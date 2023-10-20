 Skip to content

Grim Realms update for 20 October 2023

Patch 0.9.03 - Hot fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 12489328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First of all: Very sorry about that very frequent crash! It occured whenever you tried to build a mirror storage. If you had pressed X once any time recently, this would of course happen all the time.

So, this patch does this:

  • Fixes said crash + two others.
  • Scrap orders with no item found won't be create when ,merchants are visiting. (This was because it searched friendly visitors carts and found item inside meeting the criterias.)
  • Visitors with carts won't be stuck at entrances. (For the billionth time)
  • Fixes an issue where visitors got stuck at doors. It has been changed so that anyone can open a door to get out, but not necessarily in. So attackers inside won't need to bash doors to reach defenders on balconies either.
  • Caravans also calculated their local darkpower wrong, counting dark siphon as +1 no matter the rank.

Sorry about the inconvience and thanks for swift reporting!
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

