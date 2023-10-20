- Fixed crash when navigating the menu too fast
- Nerfed starting armor
- Library sells all the crafting books now
- Monster guide allows you to view defeated enemies
Corvos Dynasty Playtest update for 20 October 2023
Patch 0.5.9 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
