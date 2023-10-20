 Skip to content

Corvos Dynasty Playtest update for 20 October 2023

Patch 0.5.9 Hotfix

Patch 0.5.9 Hotfix · Build 12489262

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash when navigating the menu too fast
  • Nerfed starting armor
  • Library sells all the crafting books now
  • Monster guide allows you to view defeated enemies

