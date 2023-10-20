 Skip to content

Final Days update for 20 October 2023

v1.2.2.1 Patch

Build 12489177

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed rare crash that occurred when the config file was corrupted. The config file is now deleted in this case which reverts settings back to their defaults.
  • Changed: Removed anonymous analytics

Final Days Content Depot 459831
