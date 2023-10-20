 Skip to content

Disfigure update for 20 October 2023

Update 11: New Wild Fire Upgrade, Optimizations, and Bug Fixes

Update 11: New Wild Fire Upgrade, Optimizations, and Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New upgrade tree called Wild Fire
  • Improved late-game performance
  • Enemy projectiles despawn when far off-screen
  • Slight nerf to Puncture Rounds and Full Metal Jacket
  • Improved performance with Shrapnel projectiles
  • Fixed bug where Scythe projectiles didn't match their hitboxes

