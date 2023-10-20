- New upgrade tree called Wild Fire
- Improved late-game performance
- Enemy projectiles despawn when far off-screen
- Slight nerf to Puncture Rounds and Full Metal Jacket
- Improved performance with Shrapnel projectiles
- Fixed bug where Scythe projectiles didn't match their hitboxes
Disfigure update for 20 October 2023
Update 11: New Wild Fire Upgrade, Optimizations, and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
